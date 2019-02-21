Is the decision to turn down the chance to kick a conversion and instant decision?
I ask cause at the end of the NEwcastle Doncaster game on Saturday, Thunder scored late on to get back to within 6 points and instead of taking the conversion wanted to kick straight back off. However before they even got back the hooter went. Wondered if Newcastle could have then said, as the game had not restarted, we'll take that kick at goal
