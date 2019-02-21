WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Turning down a conversion attempt

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Turning down a conversion attempt

Post a reply
Turning down a conversion attempt
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 12:59 pm
Posted by Jemmo on Thu Feb 21, 2019 12:59 pm
Jemmo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 28
Rep Position: 91st / 77,446
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16972
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Is the decision to turn down the chance to kick a conversion and instant decision?

I ask cause at the end of the NEwcastle Doncaster game on Saturday, Thunder scored late on to get back to within 6 points and instead of taking the conversion wanted to kick straight back off. However before they even got back the hooter went. Wondered if Newcastle could have then said, as the game had not restarted, we'll take that kick at goal
Re: Turning down a conversion attempt
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 1:03 pm
Posted by TheDreadnought on Thu Feb 21, 2019 1:03 pm
TheDreadnought User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 23
Rep Position: 96th / 77,446
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 302
To my knowledge once you have made the decision and the referee makes the relevant signal you cannot then change your mind, not that it would have mattered in that game anyway?
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Binosh, caslad75, Clearwing, djhudds, glow, Google Adsense [Bot], Jemmo, Jukesays, Mr. Zucchini Head, Paddyfc, PopTart, Someday, TheDreadnought, Towns88 and 173 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,848,7521,63677,4464,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)