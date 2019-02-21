WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford predictions

Board index Super League Hull KR Salford predictions

Post a reply
Salford predictions
Post Thu Feb 21, 2019 9:35 am
Posted by sheppy27 on Thu Feb 21, 2019 9:35 am
sheppy27 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Aug 04, 2008 12:16 pm
Posts: 45
im going for Rovers by 26 - 12 hopefully a much better first half than last week.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barney Stinson and 36 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,848,6561,27277,4464,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)