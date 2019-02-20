WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - john maloney.

john maloney.
Post Wed Feb 20, 2019 7:03 pm
Posted by fosdyke99 on Wed Feb 20, 2019 7:03 pm
sad to here of john maloneys passing.one of the best goalkickers ever to play for the club.good player to.rip john maloney
Re: john maloney.
Post Wed Feb 20, 2019 8:00 pm
Posted by hull2524 on Wed Feb 20, 2019 8:00 pm
Good solid centre who was a very good goalkicker. Rip john
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

