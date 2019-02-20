WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - If Woody gets injured.

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity If Woody gets injured.

Post a reply
If Woody gets injured.
Post Wed Feb 20, 2019 5:35 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Wed Feb 20, 2019 5:35 pm
TrinTrin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 88th / 77,446
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 165
Hi guys, I have no problem with Woody in any shape or form ! However, to keep risking woody for 80 mins every match until Randal returns is high risk which is almost certain to back fire during a match at some stage ?
Because of the nature of play @ PTB ruck area, hookers & half backs spot & make breaks quicker than make do forwards, so please can we have Hampshire or Reynolds as 2nd replacement hooker to Woody & Max at full back using all the skills of organizing taught/passed on by Grix ! Settle & run with this, thus reducing risk of playing with no hooker which after all is a specialised role.
Up the Trin.
Re: If Woody gets injured.
Post Wed Feb 20, 2019 5:41 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Feb 20, 2019 5:41 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 296
Rep Position: 4th / 77,446
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 28583
Location: Poodle Power!
TrinTrin wrote:
Hi guys, I have no problem with Woody in any shape or form ! However, to keep risking woody for 80 mins every match until Randal returns is high risk which is almost certain to back fire during a match at some stage ?
Because of the nature of play @ PTB ruck area, hookers & half backs spot & make breaks quicker than make do forwards, so please can we have Hampshire or Reynolds as 2nd replacement hooker to Woody & Max at full back using all the skills of organizing taught/passed on by Grix ! Settle & run with this, thus reducing risk of playing with no hooker which after all is a specialised role.
Up the Trin.


It's just tough isn't it - all teams have to live with it - starting the season with two hookers is the norm - if he gets injured then we have to look elsewhere but only when it or if it happens - its life.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, dboy, FickleFingerOfFate, financialtimes, Google [Bot], Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, Lupsetbull, newgroundb4wakey, phe13, Redscat, Scarlet Pimpernell, steadygetyerboots-on, Trinity1315, Wakefield City, Yosemite Sam and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,848,4781,76677,4464,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
NEWCASTLE
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)