Hi guys, I have no problem with Woody in any shape or form ! However, to keep risking woody for 80 mins every match until Randal returns is high risk which is almost certain to back fire during a match at some stage ?
Because of the nature of play @ PTB ruck area, hookers & half backs spot & make breaks quicker than make do forwards, so please can we have Hampshire or Reynolds as 2nd replacement hooker to Woody & Max at full back using all the skills of organizing taught/passed on by Grix ! Settle & run with this, thus reducing risk of playing with no hooker which after all is a specialised role.
Up the Trin.
Because of the nature of play @ PTB ruck area, hookers & half backs spot & make breaks quicker than make do forwards, so please can we have Hampshire or Reynolds as 2nd replacement hooker to Woody & Max at full back using all the skills of organizing taught/passed on by Grix ! Settle & run with this, thus reducing risk of playing with no hooker which after all is a specialised role.
Up the Trin.