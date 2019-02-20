WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 l Scholarship U16s

Post Wed Feb 20, 2019 2:32 pm
Posted by mattsrhinos1978 on Wed Feb 20, 2019 2:32 pm
8 of our under 16s have been named in the England youth performance squad for this season, some real good talent yet again. Sometimes cant get my head round some national age group selections but with regards to Leeds i think theyv got it spot on this time.

Forwards-

Tom Nicholson-Wattern
Ajahni Wallace
Luca Atkinson
Joe Gibbons

Backs-

Oliver Field
Sam Little
Andrew Stewart
Coby Nichol

From this group i really like the look of..

Stewart (hunslet warriors) big fast Centre with good feet
Wallace (siddal) won our 15s player of the year last season
Nicholson-Wattern (stanningley) a big prop or 13 with good hands
Field (wetherby bulldogs) a tall, very classy stand off
Little (wetherby bulldogs) a fullback with exceptional footwork

All 8 of the lads selected played a little bit of scholorship last season as u15s

