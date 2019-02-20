The Dons have completed the signing of experienced forward Jordan Cox for the 2019 season.
The prop or second row has gained experience at Super League Clubs Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR and has recently been on trial with the Dons dual registration partners Hull FC.
Excellent work by the Club.
