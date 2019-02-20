WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox
Post Wed Feb 20, 2019 12:02 pm
Posted by Wanderer on Wed Feb 20, 2019 12:02 pm
The Dons have completed the signing of experienced forward Jordan Cox for the 2019 season.

The prop or second row has gained experience at Super League Clubs Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR and has recently been on trial with the Dons dual registration partners Hull FC.

Excellent work by the Club.
Re: Jordan Cox
Post Wed Feb 20, 2019 12:05 pm
Posted by Jemmo on Wed Feb 20, 2019 12:05 pm
http://doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/article/55518/news-

A big experienced forward, just what the doctor ordered
Re: Jordan Cox
Post Wed Feb 20, 2019 12:38 pm
Posted by Rob Nash on Wed Feb 20, 2019 12:38 pm
Good signing. Just what we're looking for. Well done the club

