We can all see the forwards are poor, infact we could all see this before the season started, Green and Bowden to come back in but both havent played for ages and even if they get back up to top form quickly they still arnt top drawer anyway. And in Greens case he'll probably get injured quickly anyway because, well he always is so this is it as this pack simply, Taylor aside, is not good enough.
One way this club could give itself a massive lift is for us to sign a Marquee front rower! I know you'll say who but im sure there's an aussie Liam Watts or another Mitch Garbutt out there struggling to get a game who could lift this club, lift the pack, lift the team and lift the supporters and help get rid of the big black cloud thats currently hanging over the club. If we are full on the quota then release somebody like Talanoa or Mini to make way - desperate times call for desperate measures as if we dont then were gonna meander along like we are for the rest of the season when Radford will get sacked/not renewed and Pearson will likely entice a new coach with the offer of being able to use a marquee anyway - the way i see it is this is Radfords last roll of the dice - to do nothing simply signs his own death warrant.
