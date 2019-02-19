WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Huddersfield Away

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Huddersfield Away

Post a reply
Posted by Uncle Rico on Tue Feb 19, 2019 10:44 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 109
Rep Position: 30th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3946
Location: Stuck in 1982
Normal service is resumed this week with a full Super League programme that sees our table topping favourites travelling over to visit a Brough-less Hudderfield. Will our heroes come back down the M62 with the two points to maintain our top status, will Mamo finally get his chance against his former club and score the first or last try, will our combined efforts on the terraces see us pushing the capacity close? It's all there.......you decide

Good Luck

a) Crowd (John Smith Stadium, Capacity 24,500):
b) Score and Winning team: Huddersfield 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Wakefield v Catalans
St Helens v Leeds
Hull KR v Salford
London v Castleford
Wigan v Hull FC

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AS108, Boss Hog, Builth Wells Wire, clutch, CW8, grifter, Hicks Is A God, Instalamus, JonnoTheGreat, lefty goldblatt, matt6169, nottinghamtiger, Or thane, ratticusfinch, Refnom95, Rogues Gallery, rubber duckie, Saint_Claire, sally cinnamon, scottty, Smiffy27, themightynortherner, Uncle Rico, wiretillidie30 and 287 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,848,1621,69177,4374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 21st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
NEWCASTLE
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)