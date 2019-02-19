Normal service is resumed this week with a full Super League programme that sees our table topping favourites travelling over to visit a Brough-less Hudderfield. Will our heroes come back down the M62 with the two points to maintain our top status, will Mamo finally get his chance against his former club and score the first or last try, will our combined efforts on the terraces see us pushing the capacity close? It's all there.......you decide
Good Luck
a) Crowd (John Smith Stadium, Capacity 24,500):
b) Score and Winning team: Huddersfield 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Wakefield v Catalans
St Helens v Leeds
Hull KR v Salford
London v Castleford
Wigan v Hull FC
Good Luck
