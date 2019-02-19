WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!

Post a reply
Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:01 pm
Posted by Big Dave 3 on Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:01 pm
Big Dave 3 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 107th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1328
Signed today!
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:05 pm
Posted by AS108 on Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:05 pm
AS108 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 27
Rep Position: 91st / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 04, 2018 12:40 pm
Posts: 508
As I said on the main forum, a typical Warrington signing. Big money on a has been who hasn’t even played the game for ages.
Re: Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:07 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:07 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 75
Rep Position: 46th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 3599
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Let's hope he can play at #6
Re: Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:17 pm
Posted by karetaker on Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:17 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 130
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,437
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4863
Location: Out There.
AS108 wrote:
As I said on the main forum, a typical Warrington signing. Big money on a has been who hasn’t even played the game for ages.


Thanks for that insight,don’t know we would do without you letting us know if someone is worth watching :CRAZY:
Re: Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:17 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:17 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 128
Rep Position: 24th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 6295
Location: South Stand.....bored
AS108 wrote:
As I said on the main forum, a typical Warrington signing. Big money on a has been who hasn’t even played the game for ages.

Well "love off" back to the main forum/red vee, and don't darken our door, again.
Obsessed bore
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:18 pm
Posted by karetaker on Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:18 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 130
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,437
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4863
Location: Out There.
Not actually here till July.
Re: Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:20 pm
Posted by CM Punk on Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:20 pm
CM Punk User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 99th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 7031
Location: The Midlands
At his size I reckon he'll be a 2nd rower.
Wigan RLFC
Re: Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:20 pm
Posted by karetaker on Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:20 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 130
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,437
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4863
Location: Out There.
https://warringtonwolves.com/wire-crack ... n-burrell/
Re: Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:21 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:21 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 276
Rep Position: 5th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 12124
Very happy about it. A quality signing coming in mid-season shrewd business.
It allows cover in the halves from Ratchford with Mamo options with added depth in the 1/4 and back row.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wire sign Luther Burrell from Union!
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:33 pm
Posted by Saintflyer13 on Tue Feb 19, 2019 7:33 pm
Saintflyer13 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 117th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 30, 2017 9:18 pm
Posts: 12
Another over the hill player taking the place of a youngster, it is typical this from Warrington.You have young lads in your 1st team squad that I know are absolutely ripping it up in training day in day out with limited opportunities then they sign a 30+ year old player that knocks them back again. Give the young lads a shot ffs
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AS108, Builth Wells Wire, clutch, CW8, DayNearerDying, eddieH, foggy, ging, grifter, HardWired, HOOF HEARTED, Jimathay, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, matt6169, Old Man John, OSWire1993, Phuzzy, ratticusfinch, Rocky Bobby, rubber duckie, Saintflyer13, The Riddler, tradesmans entrance, Who are ya!!, Wigg'n, Wire Weaver and 365 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,848,0201,87777,4374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 21st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
NEWCASTLE
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)