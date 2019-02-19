WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT - widnes

Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 6:40 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Tue Feb 19, 2019 6:40 pm
They're going down the tubes.

No one is getting paid tomorrow, administration is on the horizon.
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 6:44 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Tue Feb 19, 2019 6:44 pm
Very sad should this be the case. It's been fun having the bragging rights over the faction of my family that were seduced by the dark side.

Users browsing this forum: AS108, Builth Wells Wire, clutch, CW8, DayNearerDying, eddieH, foggy, ging, grifter, HardWired, HOOF HEARTED, Jimathay, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, matt6169, Old Man John, OSWire1993, Phuzzy, ratticusfinch, Rocky Bobby, rubber duckie, Saintflyer13, The Riddler, tradesmans entrance, Who are ya!!, Wigg'n, Wire Weaver and 365 guests

