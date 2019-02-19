WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby league coaching

Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 12:41 pm
Posted by Cleck Bulls on Tue Feb 19, 2019 12:41 pm
Cleck Bulls
Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2011 2:11 pm
Posts: 351
With the world club challenge having passed, the discussion of NRL investing in coaches was quite an interesting topic. Apparently they're now focused on developing young coaches not just for grassroots but for the elite level in terms of performance.

We have some great coaches at grassroots and elite in this country however I cant help but think that the governing body need to do more to keep educating the current crop of coaches coming through. I have done RFL level 2 a few years ago which was extremely well run tbh. I have also done an RFU level 2 which was extremely well run as well but probably slightly more detailed.

Don't mean to bring RU in to it but after the course they have specific online portals designed to help you to keep progressing as a coach, where as the RFL level 2 course has nothing. No emails and not heard a thing about other workshops etc unless I've seen myself online.

There's hardly no information from the RFL on what to do to progress to level 3, other qualification or what the content is etc. Yes there are workshops for coaches I've attended with top level coaches which is fantastic however this is still quite a rare thing. The RFU however have so many courses every month. These include 'game changers', principles of attack/defence, forwards/backs specific coaching... I could go on. The RFL needs to invest in more details of the game to break it down to coaches.

Now I understand rugby union has the funding in general. They do have special development officers in each area with a team underneath them which is not to do with club community coaches but surely theres something the RFL could do to have more regular coach education events.

Overall my questions are.

1. What and where is the clear pathway for rugby league coaches?

2. How as a rugby league coach do you develop your practice consistently alongside your actual coaching?

- Any contacts I could email or suggestions would be appreciated. I have tried emailing RFL coaching but dont seem to have much luck. Cheers

Users browsing this forum: Barney Stinson, Beverley red, charlie, Clearwing, Cleck Bulls, Dave K., Gazwire, Karen, Ruune Rebellion, steadygetyerboots-on, wigsey, wire-flyer and 144 guests

