WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Maloney

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves James Maloney

Post a reply
James Maloney
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 12:11 pm
Posted by moving on... on Tue Feb 19, 2019 12:11 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 64
Rep Position: 56th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1733
Low and Behold, a first choice Aussie half is looking for a switch to Super League. 32 years old so arguably in his prime, Current NSW Stand-off and former Australian international.

Would you try and bring him in? I would. Even if its just till the end of this season.

Although the idea of this spine does excite me

1) Widdop.

6) Austin.
7) Maloney.

9) Clark.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2019

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, chris2925, clutch, dddooommm, NtW, Paul2812, rubber duckie, Smiffy27, Wrath and 180 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,847,8711,72177,4374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 21st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
NEWCASTLE
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)