Low and Behold, a first choice Aussie half is looking for a switch to Super League. 32 years old so arguably in his prime, Current NSW Stand-off and former Australian international.
Would you try and bring him in? I would. Even if its just till the end of this season.
Although the idea of this spine does excite me
1) Widdop.
6) Austin.
7) Maloney.
9) Clark.
