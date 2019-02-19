WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for York

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Team for York

Post a reply
Team for York
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 10:04 am
Posted by Stockwell & Smales on Tue Feb 19, 2019 10:04 am
Stockwell & Smales Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 116th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 06, 2016 3:02 pm
Posts: 141
After the disappointment last week who should we go with for York game?

I would go with:

Pickersgill
Hitchcox
Evans
Webster
Ryan
Chisholm
Lilley
Kirk
Wildie
Crossley
Garside
Minchella
Hallas

Flanagan
Farrell
Krasniqi
Wood
Re: Team for York
Post Tue Feb 19, 2019 10:13 am
Posted by Bullseye on Tue Feb 19, 2019 10:13 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 262
Rep Position: 8th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 29070
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
York at home this weekend. As we know from last year they are very tough opposition and their massive win over Barrow (who are no mugs) shows they’re bang in form.

Given our lack of forwards and the fact that our halfbacks and backs haven’t really “clicked” we could be in for a torrid time. One can only hope the Sheffield defeat has given us a “kick up the backside”. I’m not expecting a win.

My team would be

Pickersgill – needs a good game soon or I’d give Stephenson a run.
Hitchcox
Webster – comes back in for Evans I think
Oakes – deserves to keep his place.
Ryan
Lilley – only in because Keyes isn’t fit and is a bit more experienced than Milnes
Chisholm
Crossley
Wildie
Kirk
Farrell
Garside – looked good last week and deserves a start
Minchella

Krasniqi
Flanagan
Wood
Hallas
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, eddievan, FevGrinder, JohnQ, Stockwell & Smales and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,847,7891,41777,4374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 21st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
NEWCASTLE
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)