York at home this weekend. As we know from last year they are very tough opposition and their massive win over Barrow (who are no mugs) shows they’re bang in form.
Given our lack of forwards and the fact that our halfbacks and backs haven’t really “clicked” we could be in for a torrid time. One can only hope the Sheffield defeat has given us a “kick up the backside”. I’m not expecting a win.
My team would be
Pickersgill – needs a good game soon or I’d give Stephenson a run.
Hitchcox
Webster – comes back in for Evans I think
Oakes – deserves to keep his place.
Ryan
Lilley – only in because Keyes isn’t fit and is a bit more experienced than Milnes
Chisholm
Crossley
Wildie
Kirk
Farrell
Garside – looked good last week and deserves a start
Minchella
Krasniqi
Flanagan
Wood
Hallas