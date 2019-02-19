WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto to sign one of the top 5 RU players in the world

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Toronto to sign one of the top 5 RU players in the world

Post a reply
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Tue Feb 19, 2019 8:39 am
Ruune Rebellion Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 106th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2018 6:20 pm
Posts: 254
According to their owner.

Wonder who that could be? Many people are claiming its SBW
Tommy Makinson - Golden Boot Winner 2018

Tom Johnstone - Superleague fan site winger of the year as voted for by Wakefield fans
Posted by craig hkr on Tue Feb 19, 2019 9:08 am
craig hkr Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 68
Rep Position: 53rd / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 1817
Sick of seeing the dirty beggars already. I shall be Leigh for the day this Sunday

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barney Stinson, bramleyrhino, craig hkr, easyWire, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Levrier, Rhinoshaund III, Ruune Rebellion, SaleSlim, scarrie, SubjectNine, TonyM19, Towns88, Wilde 3, wrencat1873 and 131 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,847,7651,46877,4374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 21st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
NEWCASTLE
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)