Is it a good time or testing time to play them ?
Do they have new injuries ?
Are we up for this ?
Score predictor ?
Sorry I can't make it but I was at the last game at the old Wigan stadium around year 2000 ? I ran on the pitch at the end only to find I was the only one and had to hand off a steward before being wrestled to the ground by a 'yellow vest'.
Do they have new injuries ?
Are we up for this ?
Score predictor ?
Sorry I can't make it but I was at the last game at the old Wigan stadium around year 2000 ? I ran on the pitch at the end only to find I was the only one and had to hand off a steward before being wrestled to the ground by a 'yellow vest'.