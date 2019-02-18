A game of 2 halves. Batley looked a solid side but 1st 40 we tackled well and took our chances to go in 18 points without reply. James Saltonstall scoring on his 100th Halifax appearance and Steve Tyrer scoring his 100th try. The first 10 minutes of the 2nd half changed the game completely. After that we put ourselves under constant pressure with mistakes and penalties but on the plus side we defended well and the penalty putting us 8 points up eventually decided the game with Batley getting back to within 2 points. Will Sharp was the stand out player and took both the sponsors MOM and the Shay Lounge picking up the 3 points. 2nd was Shaun Robinson with his first 2 points in the Halifax colours and 3rd and 1 point Jacob Fairbank who also picked up the Hitman award.
We have now reached 120 in Club 1873 with the first draw after the Dewsbury game so still time to renew or make a member. For just £10 chance to win vouchers totalling £405 and finally a 2020 season ticket.
The half time draw winning number on Sunday was 8485 for £199.
Just 6 places left on coach to Featherstone this Sunday. We leave the Shay at 1.00pm Adults £10 and juniors £5. Check the Club web site for a full list of away travel for the season.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com
07714488080
We have now reached 120 in Club 1873 with the first draw after the Dewsbury game so still time to renew or make a member. For just £10 chance to win vouchers totalling £405 and finally a 2020 season ticket.
The half time draw winning number on Sunday was 8485 for £199.
Just 6 places left on coach to Featherstone this Sunday. We leave the Shay at 1.00pm Adults £10 and juniors £5. Check the Club web site for a full list of away travel for the season.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com
07714488080