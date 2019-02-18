Hardaker
Davies/Manfredi
Hankinson
Gildart
Marshall
Williams
Sammut
Flower
Leuluai
Tautai
Greenwood
Isa
Oâ€™Loughlin
Escare
Bullock
Hamlin
Kibula
We need a kicking game hence Sammut, Leuluai's a better 9 than Powell and sorry but Powell will offer nothing off the bench.
Might seem tough on Sarge especially considering that was probably Gildart's worst performance in a Wigan shirt but when he made that break in the second half if he'd looked to his left after the first two strides he could and should have put Marshall away.
Clubb/Naverette have been invisible and with Taylor missing for Hull seems like a good game for Kibula.
