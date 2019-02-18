WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game 3 - Warrington (h)

Game 3 - Warrington (h)
Post Mon Feb 18, 2019 1:56 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Mon Feb 18, 2019 1:56 pm
think we should have some players back for this one

mcgillvary, taai, gaskell

that will certainly help as mcintosh can go back to full back too.

gaskell and frawley can renew their partnership again which looked good in pre season

we beat warrington last season at home i think, we could be underestimated in this one and cause a surprise
