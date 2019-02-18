think we should have some players back for this one
mcgillvary, taai, gaskell
that will certainly help as mcintosh can go back to full back too.
gaskell and frawley can renew their partnership again which looked good in pre season
we beat warrington last season at home i think, we could be underestimated in this one and cause a surprise
mcgillvary, taai, gaskell
that will certainly help as mcintosh can go back to full back too.
gaskell and frawley can renew their partnership again which looked good in pre season
we beat warrington last season at home i think, we could be underestimated in this one and cause a surprise