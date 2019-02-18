Might be of interest to some on here that Iâ€™ve just completed a major update to the memorabilia section of my website, having finally got around to archiving my own pre-war Wire programme collection. This now has over 1,100 images of over 350 pre-war Wire programmes, including 312 complete versions. Always interested in adding to my collection, or to obtaining more images, so drop me a note if you can help. Meanwhile, enjoy those that are available here:
https://www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com ... programmes
