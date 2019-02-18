WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington rugby heritage

Warrington rugby heritage
Post Mon Feb 18, 2019 1:50 pm
Posted by NtW on Mon Feb 18, 2019 1:50 pm
Might be of interest to some on here that Iâ€™ve just completed a major update to the memorabilia section of my website, having finally got around to archiving my own pre-war Wire programme collection. This now has over 1,100 images of over 350 pre-war Wire programmes, including 312 complete versions. Always interested in adding to my collection, or to obtaining more images, so drop me a note if you can help. Meanwhile, enjoy those that are available here:
https://www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com ... programmes
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: Warrington rugby heritage
Post Mon Feb 18, 2019 2:03 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Feb 18, 2019 2:03 pm
That is excellent.
Gonna get some late nights going through the eras.
Have you been in touch with the club official site for a link?
