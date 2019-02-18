WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hunslet (Home) - Sunday 24 February 2019 15:00

Posted by Wanderer on Mon Feb 18, 2019 11:45 am
After the game of two halves at Kingston Park and the determined and spirited comeback by the Dons having trailed 22-4 at half time, the first home league fixture beckons with the visit of Hunslet who were without a league fixture last weekend but scored a 'friendly' victory (36-18) against a young Bradford Bulls team.

Gary Thornton's squad at the South Leeds Stadium includes a number of former Dons including half back pairing Reece Dean and Danny Nicklas. Winger Gareth Potts and forwards Zac Braham, Mike Emmett, Michael Haley and Ryan Wright would also be making returns to the Keepmoat Stadium if selected.

The Dons had Connor Wynne and Danny Langtree on dual registration on Saturday but may be slightly more reliant on partners Hull FC next weekend having picked up a number of knocks, most notably an injury to stand off Jordan Howden.

Following the result in Newcastle and Workington Town's victory at Oldham the bookies have revised the League One regular season betting. The Dons are now 7/2 second favourites behind Workington (6/4) with Oldham out to 4/1 and Newcastle 9/2. Whitehaven are next best in Skybet's list at 5/1 with Sundays opponents Hunslet rated a 16/1 chance.

Last Season : Doncaster 16 Hunslet 35 (Sunday 20 May 2018)
Dons Tries: Sam Doherty, Ross Osborne, Kyle Kesik
Dons Conversions: Jack Miller 2
Posted by Stand-Offish on Mon Feb 18, 2019 12:06 pm
I am making no predictions regarding the Dons, not after Saturday's game.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Posted by Wanderer on Mon Feb 18, 2019 12:22 pm
Stand-Offish wrote:
I am making no predictions regarding the Dons, not after Saturday's game.

:lol:

