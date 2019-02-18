It seems to me that every week there is an outpouring of righteous indignation regarding the results of the invisible disciplinary process. I believe that clubs, players, and supporters deserve a fairer, more transparent system.
So how about this for an idea.
Any player who, for whatever reason becomes subject to disciplinary action should be entitled to the following.
1. The player and his representative should be invited to attend the hearing.
2. The evidence used to determine the outcome, be it video or a report, should be reviewed with the player and his representative in attendance.
3. Both sides state their case regarding the evidence and the panel make their decision.
4. Decision a. Player accepts punishment.
Decision b. Panel accepts players explanation and no case to answer.
Decision c. Panel does not accept players explanation and sets punishment accordingly.
5. In the case of decision c, the announcement would be that the panel did not accept the players evidence and explanation and punishment set as per regulations.
An independent adjudicator would be ideal but within the RL family I don't think such a person exists.
It's not ideal but might help to clarify the suggestions bandied about of unfair treatment.
Any thoughts ?
