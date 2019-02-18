WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary Process.

Disciplinary Process.
Post Mon Feb 18, 2019 11:05 am
Posted by Dave577 on Mon Feb 18, 2019 11:05 am
It seems to me that every week there is an outpouring of righteous indignation regarding the results of the invisible disciplinary process. I believe that clubs, players, and supporters deserve a fairer, more transparent system.
So how about this for an idea.

Any player who, for whatever reason becomes subject to disciplinary action should be entitled to the following.

1. The player and his representative should be invited to attend the hearing.
2. The evidence used to determine the outcome, be it video or a report, should be reviewed with the player and his representative in attendance.
3. Both sides state their case regarding the evidence and the panel make their decision.
4. Decision a. Player accepts punishment.
Decision b. Panel accepts players explanation and no case to answer.
Decision c. Panel does not accept players explanation and sets punishment accordingly.
5. In the case of decision c, the announcement would be that the panel did not accept the players evidence and explanation and punishment set as per regulations.

An independent adjudicator would be ideal but within the RL family I don't think such a person exists.
It's not ideal but might help to clarify the suggestions bandied about of unfair treatment.

Any thoughts ?
Re: Disciplinary Process.
Post Mon Feb 18, 2019 11:27 am
Posted by ccs on Mon Feb 18, 2019 11:27 am
RFL wrote:
The decision on whether a player should be charged with On Field Misconduct resulting from a professional match is made by the RFL's Match Review Panel.

Any cases requiring a hearing are heard by the independent Operational Rules Tribunal which is made up of a legally qualified Chair (a serving or retired Judge) and the side members are ex-professional players


What you're saying is roughly what happens now, the only difference is that contesting a ban comes after the decision to ban you has effectively been made, making it difficult to get overturned as it would show that the panel got it wrong.

The system was made to speed up the process as much as anything else.
There could be 50+ incidents a week to look at and the charge/no charge decision is taken first.

It works fine unless your players are charged or opposing players are not charged.
Re: Disciplinary Process.
Post Mon Feb 18, 2019 11:37 am
Posted by Dave577 on Mon Feb 18, 2019 11:37 am
It's the difficulty of overturning a decision that needs addressing. If both parties review the evidence together a decision could be reached mutually, not always I agree, but it also stops the timewasting appeal process.

