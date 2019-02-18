Having been cancelled by Netflix and rescued by Amazon - season 3 has landed on Prime; and it's brilliant.
Very hard to explain without doing it an injustice - but it's basically a galaxy spanning space opera, with some pretty hard sci-fi, well rounded characters and a massive overarching storyline that brings it all together. I would say that it's probably one of the best small screen sci-fi efforts I've ever seen - well worth a catch up if that kind of stuff floats your boat.
I don't generally binge - but I probably will on this - it's outstanding.
