WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Expanse

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Sin Bin TV & Film The Expanse

Post a reply
The Expanse
Post Mon Feb 18, 2019 10:21 am
Posted by bren2k on Mon Feb 18, 2019 10:21 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 188
Rep Position: 13th / 77,437
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 14451
Location: Ossett
Having been cancelled by Netflix and rescued by Amazon - season 3 has landed on Prime; and it's brilliant.

Very hard to explain without doing it an injustice - but it's basically a galaxy spanning space opera, with some pretty hard sci-fi, well rounded characters and a massive overarching storyline that brings it all together. I would say that it's probably one of the best small screen sci-fi efforts I've ever seen - well worth a catch up if that kind of stuff floats your boat.

I don't generally binge - but I probably will on this - it's outstanding.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Exabot [Bot] and 7 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to TV & Film




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,847,4001,50577,4374,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 21st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 22nd Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 23rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 23rd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
CASTLEFORD
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
NEWCASTLE
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET
Sun 24th Feb 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
WHITEHAVEN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)