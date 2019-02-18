Firstly we are still trying to fill the holes left by the departures of Sam, Sutty and Bateman. Secondly we are unbalanced, several players are less effective for being played out of position and perhaps it might be better to play untried players in those, their natural positions. Thirdly several players , including Davies, seem to have lost confidence in their own abilities.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Bigredwarrior, DannyT, Davc1h, Edinburgh Warrior, exiled Warrior, FickleFingerOfFate, Fujiman, Grimmy, Guerrier, J L Hooker, Levrier, Lord Byron, MattyB, NickyKiss, simonw, SteveB46, The Whiffy Kipper, TonyM19, Wilde 3 and 228 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,847,345
|1,508
|77,437
|4,559
|SET