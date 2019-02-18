Some interesting matchups this week, all Sunday 3pm kick-off so entries in by then please.
Swinton vs Toulouse
Barrow vs Dewsbury
Batley vs Rochdale
Bulls vs York
Featherstone vs Halifax
Leigh vs Toronto
Widnes vs Sheffield
BONUS: Bullsâ€™ 1st tryscorer on Sunday? (Answer NONE if you donâ€™t think anyone will get over the whitewash)
Swinton vs Toulouse
Barrow vs Dewsbury
Batley vs Rochdale
Bulls vs York
Featherstone vs Halifax
Leigh vs Toronto
Widnes vs Sheffield
BONUS: Bullsâ€™ 1st tryscorer on Sunday? (Answer NONE if you donâ€™t think anyone will get over the whitewash)