2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 4
Post Mon Feb 18, 2019 9:15 am
Posted by le penguin on Mon Feb 18, 2019 9:15 am
Some interesting matchups this week, all Sunday 3pm kick-off so entries in by then please.

Swinton vs Toulouse
Barrow vs Dewsbury
Batley vs Rochdale
Bulls vs York
Featherstone vs Halifax
Leigh vs Toronto
Widnes vs Sheffield

BONUS: Bullsâ€™ 1st tryscorer on Sunday? (Answer NONE if you donâ€™t think anyone will get over the whitewash)
Posted by le penguin on Mon Feb 18, 2019 9:19 am
Swinton vs Toulouse................ Toulouse by 20
Barrow vs Dewsbury ............... Dewsbury by 4
Batley vs Rochdale ................. Batley by 14
Bulls vs York ......................... Bulls by 2
Featherstone vs Halifax .......... Fev by 12
Leigh vs Toronto .................... Toronto by 14
Widnes vs Sheffield ................ Widnes by 18

Bonus ............. Pickersgill
Posted by Bull Mania on Mon Feb 18, 2019 9:23 am
Swinton vs Toulouse................ Toulouse by 26
Barrow vs Dewsbury ............... Barrow by 4
Batley vs Rochdale ................. Batley by 8
Bulls vs York ......................... York by 2
Featherstone vs Halifax .......... Fev by 4
Leigh vs Toronto .................... Toronto by 28
Widnes vs Sheffield ................ Widnes by 18

Bonus ............. Hitchcox

