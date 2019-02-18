One clear winner this week, a total of 22 points for alex 0604 who correctly predicted the winners of each match this week as well as picking up the crowd estimate bonus. A fair few just missing out on perfection due to the Bullsâ€™ loss.
44 Bullseye
40 le penguin
39 bullinenemyland
36 alex 0604
35 Bulls4
31 Fr13daY
31 broadybull87
29 S0LLY86
29 tackler thommo
28 Jimmy 4 Bradford
26 DrFeelgood
25 kaybenbull
25 dddooommm
24 bull on a canary
24 rambull1967
22 charlie caroli
22 Bullnorthern
22 Steel City Bull
21 Pumpetypump
21 Scarey71
21 Johnbulls
19 Bull Mania
19 bringbackjimmy
19 paulwalker71
19 Bendybulls
19 roger daly
19 Bent&Bongser
18 Pyrah123
17 herr rigsby
17 Nelson
17 Marvin Goolash
17 jackmac452
14 RagingBull
13 Ferocious Aardvark
11 FevGrinder
8 hooligan27
4 Highlander
4 thepimp007
3 RickyF1
44 Bullseye
40 le penguin
39 bullinenemyland
36 alex 0604
35 Bulls4
31 Fr13daY
31 broadybull87
29 S0LLY86
29 tackler thommo
28 Jimmy 4 Bradford
26 DrFeelgood
25 kaybenbull
25 dddooommm
24 bull on a canary
24 rambull1967
22 charlie caroli
22 Bullnorthern
22 Steel City Bull
21 Pumpetypump
21 Scarey71
21 Johnbulls
19 Bull Mania
19 bringbackjimmy
19 paulwalker71
19 Bendybulls
19 roger daly
19 Bent&Bongser
18 Pyrah123
17 herr rigsby
17 Nelson
17 Marvin Goolash
17 jackmac452
14 RagingBull
13 Ferocious Aardvark
11 FevGrinder
8 hooligan27
4 Highlander
4 thepimp007
3 RickyF1