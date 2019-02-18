WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fan Bus

Fan Bus
Post Mon Feb 18, 2019 9:05 am
Posted by 100% Warrior on Mon Feb 18, 2019 9:05 am
Anyone else have an issue with it? Was outside Sir Thomas Gerrard in Ashton waiting for it and it just drove straight through Ashton without stopping, didnâ€™t appear to be anyone on it either.

We nearly missed kick off because we then had to try and scramble round for a way to get to the game. Luckily my Dad was able to drive but he lives a good 20min walk away from the pub. It just wasnâ€™t good enough, I know itâ€™s the first time itâ€™s been ran and I can appreciate teething issues but for it to just not stop was completely ridiculous.
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895

