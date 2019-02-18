Anyone else have an issue with it? Was outside Sir Thomas Gerrard in Ashton waiting for it and it just drove straight through Ashton without stopping, didnâ€™t appear to be anyone on it either.
We nearly missed kick off because we then had to try and scramble round for a way to get to the game. Luckily my Dad was able to drive but he lives a good 20min walk away from the pub. It just wasnâ€™t good enough, I know itâ€™s the first time itâ€™s been ran and I can appreciate teething issues but for it to just not stop was completely ridiculous.
