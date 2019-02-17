WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player ratings WCC

Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Player ratings WCC

Player ratings WCC
Post Sun Feb 17, 2019 9:23 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sun Feb 17, 2019 9:23 pm
Hardaker 8 A good all round performance, getting better every week
Davies 5 Couldnt make any impact, was pushed backwards too much
Gildart 4 A filthy performance in the first half. Awful defence. Worst performance ive ever seen from him. A bit better second half
Sarginson 7 As always tried his heart out and a couple of dangerous runs
Marshall 7 Safe, great effort for his try
Williams 7 Tried very hard and some nice touches but needs more options from his runners
Tommy 6 Some awful defence as per Gildart but he actually looked quite good in attack
Flower 7 Great opening but spoiled it with his PTB mistake
Powell 6 Great defence as always, no threat in attack. We need more from our 9.
Clubb 5 No impact at all, looks slow and ineffective
Farrell 5 Ineffective, tried hard but looks lost and awkward on the right
Greenwood 8 Looked very threatening, very good all round
O'Loughlin 8 Great performance as always.

Isa 4 I dont know how much this guy is on but if its more than peanuts we need to get rid. Tries hard but offers nothing
Navarette 5 Not sure why but he has lost what he gained last season. Needs more aggression.
Hamlin 6 Tried hard with little impact
Bullock 7 Some strong runs but fades too quickly

