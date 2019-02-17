WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown
Sun Feb 17, 2019 3:36 pm
Posted by TheUnassumingBadger on Sun Feb 17, 2019 3:36 pm
TheUnassumingBadger
Apparently Kevin is calling it a day after his latest injury.

One of the best players I have seen play the game, good luck to him.
Sun Feb 17, 2019 3:57 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 17, 2019 3:57 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Really?
Sun Feb 17, 2019 4:05 pm
Posted by Dropkick Murphy on Sun Feb 17, 2019 4:05 pm
Dropkick Murphy
Decent lad and a real shame for his career to end like this just as he was about to play in probably the best team he's ever played in alongside Blake Austin. If he's one of the best players you've ever seen though, you haven't watched many games.
Sun Feb 17, 2019 4:15 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Sun Feb 17, 2019 4:15 pm
Really?

That's the problem you have jeannie when you watch your rugby on television, on the other side of the world, edited highlights don't always give a true picture :D
Sun Feb 17, 2019 4:17 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 17, 2019 4:17 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
I have seen Andrew Johns, Johnathan Thurston, Peter Sterling, Brett Kenny, William Slater, Cameron Smith, Reginald Gasnier, Graeme Langlands, Walter Lewis, Robert Fulton, Malcolm Meninga, Steven Rogers, Gregory Inglis, Latrell Mitchell, Cooper Cronk, Shaun Johnson, Stacey Jones, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Henry Paul, Roger Millward, Samuel Burgess, Martin Offiah, Ellery Hanley, Garry Schofield, Jonathan Davies, Brian McTigue, Richard Huddart, Malcolm Reilly, Keiron Cunningham, James Roby, Thomas Bishop and Alexander Murphy play the game.

Kevin Brown was never even remotely close to the class of any of those players.
Sun Feb 17, 2019 4:29 pm
Posted by Someday on Sun Feb 17, 2019 4:29 pm
Someday
For once jean I agree with you well said

