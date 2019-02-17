Decent lad and a real shame for his career to end like this just as he was about to play in probably the best team he's ever played in alongside Blake Austin. If he's one of the best players you've ever seen though, you haven't watched many games.
Reputation Points: 156 Rep Position: 17th / 77,433 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm Posts: 5932 Location: Carcassonne, France
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
Apparently Kevin is calling it a day after his latest injury.
One of the best players I have seen play the game, good luck to him.
I have seen Andrew Johns, Johnathan Thurston, Peter Sterling, Brett Kenny, William Slater, Cameron Smith, Reginald Gasnier, Graeme Langlands, Walter Lewis, Robert Fulton, Malcolm Meninga, Steven Rogers, Gregory Inglis, Latrell Mitchell, Cooper Cronk, Shaun Johnson, Stacey Jones, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Henry Paul, Roger Millward, Samuel Burgess, Martin Offiah, Ellery Hanley, Garry Schofield, Jonathan Davies, Brian McTigue, Richard Huddart, Malcolm Reilly, Keiron Cunningham, James Roby, Thomas Bishop and Alexander Murphy play the game.
Kevin Brown was never even remotely close to the class of any of those players.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Feb 17, 2019 4:31 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!
Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Reputation Points: 51 Rep Position: 64th / 77,433 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am Posts: 455
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I have seen Andrew Johns, Johnathan Thurston, Peter Sterling, Brett Kenny, William Slater, Cameron Smith, Reginald Gasnier, Graeme Langlands, Walter Lewis, Robert Fulton, Malcolm Meninga, Steven Rogers, Gregory Inglis, Latrell Mitchell, Cooper Cronk, Shaun Johnson, Stacey Jones, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Henry Paul, Roger Millward, Samuel Burgess, Martin Offiah, Ellery Hanley, Garry Schofield, Jonathan Davies, Brian McTigue, Richard Huddart, Thomas Bishop and Alexander Murphy play the game.
Kevin Brown was never even remotely close to the class of any of those players.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.