Post Sun Feb 17, 2019 1:48 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Sun Feb 17, 2019 1:48 pm
This may be our first "must win" game of the season.
After the debacle of the defeat away at London and the huge improvement against Saints, we really need to be securing our first two points of the season.
Catalan dont usually travel too well, especially in the early part of the season but, I expect they will be pushing for a play off spot so, hopefully, the ideal time to play them.
Cant see there being too many changes from the side defeated by Saints, apart from obvious doubts with Kirmo and Huby, which may put Hirst in the frame.

Although only 3 games in, this one is massive for us, especially if we are wanting to be in the mix for the play offs.

Brough has to keep his discipline in check

Come on Trin

22- 16 to Trin
Mom Brough
Attendance 4360

