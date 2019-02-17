WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ooo ahh, it hurts

Ooo ahh, it hurts
Post Sun Feb 17, 2019 8:46 am
Posted by cowfax on Sun Feb 17, 2019 8:46 am
I notice Adam Tangata was injured again yesterday. I wish him well but definately the right thing to let him go move on.

