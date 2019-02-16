WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academy and Scholarship games #HGSAsavethedate

Posted by H.G.S.A on Sat Feb 16, 2019 9:33 pm
Once again the HGSA are proud to be involved with the Academy and Scholarship games.

The new season for both our 'Baby Giants' sides is almost upon us and we hope you can all join us in giving the next generation of Giants your support, the coaching staff and players of the Academy have all commented on how a big crowd spurs them on, indeed for the 1st time ever our U19's made the play-offs last year and will be hoping to go a step further this time.

All games are played at the excellent Lockwood park (home of Huddersfield Rugby Union club).
Details of each game can be found on our facebook page under events.

We would like you to #savethedate and come along and cheer our young guns on.

Admission prices for 2019 are:

Adult: season card holders £3 / non card holder £3.50 *
Concession: season card holder £2 / non card holder £2.50 *
Under 16: £1
Under 5: Free

*Please show season cards on arrival otherwise full price will be charged

Fixtures:

THU 28th FEBRUARY GIANTS V WIDNES KO 7.00PM (Academy)
WED 13TH MARCH GIANTS V CASTLEFORD KO 7.00PM (Scholarship)
FRID 15TH MARCH GIANTS V ST HELENS KO 7.00PM (Academy)
SUN 7TH APRIL GIANTS V HULL KO 2.00PM (Academy)
WED 10TH APRIL GIANTS V WIDNES KO 7.00PM (scholarship)
SUNDAY 28TH APRIL GIANTS V WAKEFIELD KO 10.30AM (Academy)
SUNDAY 5TH MAY GIANTS V CASTLEFORD KO 11.AM (Academy)

some fixtures are subject to venue and/or time change but we will update on any changes.

Thank You once again for your continued support of our 'Baby Giants'
Every penny we raise goes towards the Academy/youth development at the Giants so please support us and help us help the club

www.giantssupporters.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/HuddersfieldSA/
https://twitter.com/HudGiantsSA

#hgsasavethedate

