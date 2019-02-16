WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Settled side

Sat Feb 16, 2019 6:28 pm
Rob Nash
Now I follow Twitter a great deal. A very well renowned Championship player tweeted one of our lads "can't buy a team" while congratulating the win. Balls. It's Connor Robinson, York half back. Point very well made though. I feel Rich Hornes selection today proves this point. We've got a team here that despite how small our squad is will play for each other. They'll dig in when it's hard. I watched Taulapapa (captain) in 2nd half and he was losing it. Boyle might not be everyone's favourite (I don't understand why but people more experienced than me think so) but I'm prepared to trust Rich Hornes judgment.

