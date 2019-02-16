WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Exciting News

Exciting News
Post Sat Feb 16, 2019 5:53 pm
Posted by Minorman on Sat Feb 16, 2019 5:53 pm
Exciting News

Former Players are supporting Young Players Development and will have a team at the BullBuilder Quiz Night on Friday 1st March @7.00pm in the Southbank at Odsal Stadium.

Ross Pelter has very kindly offered to be a Quiz Master and the Bulls are supporting the event and will provide a fabulous Team Prize (4 to 6 people), hospitality in the Southbank including free food at a home league game of the winning team’s choice.

Tickets are £5 per person or £20 for a Team of 4/6 people.
Tickets can be purchased from the Club shop or on line via: https://bullbuilder.nutickets.com/54950096 or contact David Lowdell on 07584259103

