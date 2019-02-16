Although not favourites by a long stretch I can't help but look forward to the challenge ahead tomorrow.
A few drinks pre game and a good chat with fellow rugby fans is always a good start.
A 20k plus crowd will provide a great atmosphere.
Then the game.
A current member of the backroom staff told me at work in 94 we stood no chance (sorry pal, i know you'll read this). It didn't matter, meeting challenges head on and breaking new ground is what Wigan are all about.
I've seen the comparisons to 94 and I don't know if a win tomorrow would be better than 94, but it's certainly in the same ball park.
Better Wigan teams than this one have lost to teams maybe not as good as this one.
But winning or losing is not the be all and end all, taking the opportunity to constantly test yourselves against the best and getting off the floor and going again when things don't go your way is what sets certain club's apart from the others.
I can't wait to see young Wigan lads George Williams, Oliver gildart, Davies/Marshall, Farrell, Powell along with lockers and Hardaker/bullock/Greenwood/Sarginson young British lads giving their all for our club.
Plus a few older heads such as Tommy/flower etc
We don't back down, we stand our ground (One for you older ones) and give it everything.
Win or lose that's all we can ask.
