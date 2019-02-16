Maybe you could ask Sheffield Eagles should they have pulled out of the Challenge Cup Final on the eve of the game?
Or maybe Catalans last year just before they played Warrington?
Or when we went to Brisbane in 94 when nobody over in Australia gave us a chance?
Yes, there's always that chance we might get a thumping! There's a chance we might not win the game (no shame in that), but then there's always that possibility we compete and sneak a win! Who wouldn't want to see that fifth star on our badge?
At worst we get thumped but come out with some decent cash for the club from a close sell-out attendance.
No, its the same every year, players and coaches move on. Champions play champions the season after.
True but isnt that more outlining the need for the WCC to be played at the end of season rather than the start of the next? Maybe an idea would be to lose a game or two from the regular season and then play the WCC just before the end of year internationals?
Sheffield and Catalans had not just lost their two best players, the coach that got them to the final and had him replaced by an unknown. In Brisbane, we still had match winners all over the park and if we turned up, we knew we had a chance. You're examples are not really comparable to what we face tomorrow. Even if we turn up and put in the best performance of our lives, we still dont look to have enough in the locker to pull of a win against a Roosters side that does not seem to have a single weakness anywhere on the park.
I disagree. Brisbane on their own patch in 94 is our greatest win in history, my opinion but I'm sure many would agree with me.
It will always be a great win for the reason that it was the only time a British club went over there and pulled off a win but in the grand scheme of things, when you look at the team we took, we had match winners all over the pitch. Compare tomorrows team to that of the 94 WCC team. A win tomorrow would be a far bigger achievement IMO but not as historic as the 94 WCC.
MattyB wrote:
I disagree. Brisbane on their own patch in 94 is our greatest win in history, my opinion but I'm sure many would agree with me.
Beyond any doubt. We had a number of players that had moved on, Hanley included if memory serves me rightly and Phil Clark had just taken the 13 jersey. Farrell had only just come into the side with a 19 year old Jason Robinson and nobody gave us a cat in hells chance that night.
Regardless of tomorrow’s result which I don’t think will be a huge defeat, it’ll do our players a world of good to go up against a world class side. We earned that right to do so back in October and we should be chuffed to be involved, not talking about pulling out in case we lose for goodness sake!!
We had just won every trophy in the domestic game. The 94 Wigan team was formidable. We headed over there a bit light in the front row due to losing Skerrett with a broken jaw and Platt to Auckland but the team had match winners all over the park. The win was an immense achievement only for the fact that we were playing on Australian soil.
I’m inclined to say tomorrow would be a bigger achievement then 94 as well tbh. We had injuries in 1994 and were away from home but we had some incredible players in that side.
The team tomorrow isn’t a bad one but Lockers aside there isn’t that quality there that the 94 side had. It had Connolly, Offiah, Robinson, Edwards, Farrell, Betts and so on in it, so it was clearly a very classy side. The Brisbane side was packed full of quality as well but the Roosters side tomorrow is as tough as it comes at the minute. They’ve got some of the worlds best players, the Aussie captain, the Aussie fullback, the Aussie stand off, an all time legend at scrum half, a pack of international forwards. On paper it’s a miss match and in salary spend it’s an even bigger one.
