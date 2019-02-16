Please Mr Chester
Can the coaching staff please get Reece Lyne to run straight lines, instead of crabbing it across the field. Ben Jones must get fed up of him running away from him, and let's have Jowett at full back so Rocky can play off the bench as a second hooker.
