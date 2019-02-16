WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reece Lyne

Post Sat Feb 16, 2019 9:06 am
Posted by BIRDIEMAN on Sat Feb 16, 2019 9:06 am
BIRDIEMAN User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 12, 2019 7:45 pm
Posts: 1
Please Mr Chester

Can the coaching staff please get Reece Lyne to run straight lines, instead of crabbing it across the field. Ben Jones must get fed up of him running away from him, and let's have Jowett at full back so Rocky can play off the bench as a second hooker.

