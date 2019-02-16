tuned in to watch the sheffield v bradford game and it wasn't a bad experience, stopped a few times while it buffered but over all it was pleasant to listen to,
Sheffield look a far better prospect than last year but my thoughts that bradford would be up there was dashed will ill discipline and the team defensively looks poor
anyway be able to see what this mighty french team to lose is all about now, now where are they in the league
