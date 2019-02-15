WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OUT 2019 | Anthony Mullally - Toronto Wolfpack

Posted by Frosties. on Fri Feb 15, 2019 6:06 pm
Immediate affect.
Posted by HRS Rhino on Fri Feb 15, 2019 6:07 pm
Three out - must be room in the cap now...?
Posted by cheekydiddles on Fri Feb 15, 2019 6:09 pm
Surely got to be an incoming any day soon?
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Fri Feb 15, 2019 6:23 pm
We've released 3, but we also brought in Crosby and Donaldson, so we probably need to get ride of one or two more in order to bring in an upgraded prop.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Fri Feb 15, 2019 6:28 pm
The three were released after Crosby and Donaldson signed. With a live cap, we must have been under the cap before the 3 players were released, so have plenty of space now. The only problem is anyone available?
Posted by Fallon on Fri Feb 15, 2019 6:31 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The three were released after Crosby and Donaldson signed. With a live cap, we must have been under the cap before the 3 players were released, so have plenty of space now. The only problem is anyone available?

Depends what they were on. Can't imagine ormonroyd was on much but Walters had just signed a new contract and mullally will have been on a few quid. Not sure how much that really adds up to. Also depends how far under we were before those 3 left.

Does feel like a new signing is coming though. I assume we all think it will be a prop
Posted by ploinerrhino on Fri Feb 15, 2019 6:38 pm
yes its a prop from H.K.R
Posted by Blocker75 on Fri Feb 15, 2019 6:41 pm
ploinerrhino wrote:
yes its a prop from H.K.R


A former Leeds player?

We could always get another back rower to play prop, or get Sutcliffe to gain 3 stone and try him in another position? ;)
Posted by krisleeds on Fri Feb 15, 2019 6:46 pm
Just Handley to go.....
Posted by Fallon on Fri Feb 15, 2019 6:51 pm
krisleeds wrote:
Just Handley to go.....


Is Sutcliffe going to play wing and prop?

