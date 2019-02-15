Reputation Points: 230 Rep Position: 12th / 77,428 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am Posts: 2940
The three were released after Crosby and Donaldson signed. With a live cap, we must have been under the cap before the 3 players were released, so have plenty of space now. The only problem is anyone available?
Depends what they were on. Can't imagine ormonroyd was on much but Walters had just signed a new contract and mullally will have been on a few quid. Not sure how much that really adds up to. Also depends how far under we were before those 3 left.
Does feel like a new signing is coming though. I assume we all think it will be a prop
