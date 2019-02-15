1 Gregg McNally Cloud 4 Computers
2 Jonny Pownall Wolf Rock @ The Britannia
3 Iain Thornley AB Sundecks
5 Stefan Marsh Cre8 Your Marketing Good Guys
6 Martyn Ridyard (vice-captain) RM Courier Services Ltd
8 Tom Spencer ASK Platt Office Supplies
9 Micky Higham (captain) JRs Taxis
10 Sam Brooks Pro Build Plumbing & Heating
11 Toby Adamson Pam Ties
12 Andy Thornley Pennine Utilities
13 Luke Adamson Tommy Sale MBE Youth Development Programme
15 Joe Cator Blades Restaurants Ltd
17 Nick Gregson Leigh Centurions RL Fans Forum Player Sponsorship Group
19 Mitch Cox Struktura Engineering Services
23 Luke Douglas (St Helens loan) Leisure Resorts
24 Matty Costello (St Helens DR) Leisure Resorts
25 Aaron Smith (St Helens DR) Leisure Resorts
26 Jack Ashworth (St Helens DR) Leisure Resorts
Danny Richardson (St Helens DR) Leisure Resorts
99 Leigh Independent Supporters Association
Head Coach John Duffy Palatine Paints Ltd
Asst Coach Paul Anderson Hilltop Products Ltd
Asst Coach Jay Duffy Leigh Centurions RL Fans Forum Player Sponsorship Group
Physio Joe McLoughlin JK Injury Rehabillitation
