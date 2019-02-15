WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tyrone Roberts - Man of the match


Post Fri Feb 15, 2019 2:01 pm
Posted by Saddened! on Fri Feb 15, 2019 2:01 pm
What a performance from him in the Allstars v Maoris game. Sensational.

For all the criticism of him, he certainly seems to have improved his game over here.
Post Fri Feb 15, 2019 2:10 pm
Posted by easyWire on Fri Feb 15, 2019 2:10 pm

What a performance from him in the Allstars v Maoris game. Sensational.

For all the criticism of him, he certainly seems to have improved his game over here.


https://www.nrl.com/news/2019/02/15/mat ... all-stars/

Just goes to show what could have been, if only he'd been happy to be in the UK.

He made a rash decision when trying to negotiate a better contract with Gold Coast... never really intended to try Super League and it backfired. Blake Austin, in contrast seems to have embraced the opportunity to come to SL earlier than he planned. His family have really thrown themselves into it, and on the pitch he has gone at it 110% since the first minute of the season.
Post Fri Feb 15, 2019 2:13 pm
Posted by TF and the wire on Fri Feb 15, 2019 2:13 pm
Maybe it was light when he travelled to the game
One of the cave dwelling queuers.
Post Fri Feb 15, 2019 2:16 pm
Posted by Gazwire on Fri Feb 15, 2019 2:16 pm
I'm a fan of Blake already. He's already shown us in two games everything that Roberts didn't in a season's worth of matches.

