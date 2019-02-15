I know it's early days but I must say the more I hear Lam speak, the more I believe he's the right man for the job. There's a couple interviews on Wigan TV on the WCC and the passion he has for the Wigan club, it's history and his part in it is there for all to see.
There's been a few 'will he, won't he' murmurings regarding Edwards taking the hot seat and, whilst I wholly expect him to be here in 2020, i reckon In Lam we already have the man to implement the changes most of us were hoping for from an incoming coach.
