Indigenous Australians
10 Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris 6. Quarter time. Josh Addo-Carr ("The Fox") has scored two (2) tries for the Indigenous All Stars. Dane Gagai has scored a try for the Kiwi Maoris.
Dane Gagai scores his second try for Aotearoa Maori Kiwis. Jordan Kahukuranui misses the conversion. It is 10-10.
Gripping contest.
Bevan French scores a spectacular try for Indigenous All Stars.
Latrell Mitchell misses the conversion. Indigenous All Stars 14, Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris 10.
Blake Ferguson scores a try, Mitchell converts.
Indigenous All Stars 20 Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris 10
Indigeous All Stars
24, Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris 14 Three quarter time.
Cody Walker scores after a dazzling James Roberts line break.
Mitchell misses the conversion. Indigenous All Stars 28, Aotearoa Maori Kiwis 14. Just short of 19,000 in attendance at AAMI Park, Melbourne.
So this (enjoyable) exhibition match gets priority over the world club challenge in Oz?
Tyrone Roberts been decent.
Try to Josh Kerr of the Indigenous All Stars after a Tyrone Peachey kick.
Mitchell converts. Indigenous All Stars 34, Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris 14
