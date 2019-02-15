WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Indigenous All Stars vs Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris.

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Feb 15, 2019 9:48 am
Indigenous Australians 10 Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris 6. Quarter time.

Josh Addo-Carr ("The Fox") has scored two (2) tries for the Indigenous All Stars. Dane Gagai has scored a try for the Kiwi Maoris.
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Feb 15, 2019 9:59 am
Dane Gagai scores his second try for Aotearoa Maori Kiwis. Jordan Kahukuranui misses the conversion. It is 10-10.

Gripping contest.
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Feb 15, 2019 10:06 am
Bevan French scores a spectacular try for Indigenous All Stars.

Latrell Mitchell misses the conversion.

Indigenous All Stars 14, Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris 10.
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Feb 15, 2019 10:14 am
Blake Ferguson scores a try, Mitchell converts.

Indigenous All Stars 20 Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris 10
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Feb 15, 2019 10:47 am
Indigeous All Stars 24, Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris 14

Three quarter time.
Posted by little wayne69 on Fri Feb 15, 2019 10:48 am
Interesting.
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Feb 15, 2019 11:09 am
Cody Walker scores after a dazzling James Roberts line break.

Mitchell misses the conversion.

Indigenous All Stars 28, Aotearoa Maori Kiwis 14.

Just short of 19,000 in attendance at AAMI Park, Melbourne.
Posted by Towns88 on Fri Feb 15, 2019 11:19 am
So this (enjoyable) exhibition match gets priority over the world club challenge in Oz?

Tyrone Roberts been decent.


Tyrone Roberts been decent.
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Feb 15, 2019 11:20 am
Try to Josh Kerr of the Indigenous All Stars after a Tyrone Peachey kick.

Mitchell converts.

Indigenous All Stars 34, Aotearoa Kiwi Maoris 14
