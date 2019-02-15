Z
Medications. Another factor making weight loss a challenge is if you Wildfit are on drugs that cause medicine related weight gain. While this is rare and most of the effects a drug has are relatively minor, it is still important to note as there are instances where medications promote weight gain. If you feel this may be happening to you, it will be essential for you to speak with your doctor and ask what alternative drugs you may be able to take.
Note, in some cases, there is no alternative, and it is essential for your health to stay on the medication and risk weight gain than come off them. In this situation, be extra careful with your food choices.
Lack of Planning. Finally, the last issue not related to physiology that can have a severe influence on your ability to shed weight is if you are not able to plan out your diet.For example, if you are someone who is..away on business a lot,
often on the road, or
just highly active; always on the go,
it is almost impossible to plan a healthy diet.
While being "busy" should not be used as an excuse, there are always those people who take busy to a whole new level. If this is your life right now, you may need to accept for the time being you will not be able to achieve the weight loss results you are hoping for at present and put your efforts off to a time when your life is less busy. Otherwise, you may end up continually facing frustration.
