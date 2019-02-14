WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Promotion

Promotion
Post Thu Feb 14, 2019 6:16 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Thu Feb 14, 2019 6:16 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 491
See the club are out this evening, handing out 25,000 flyers. Its a decent move I guess.
Re: Promotion
Post Thu Feb 14, 2019 6:54 pm
Posted by itsmeagain on Thu Feb 14, 2019 6:54 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 399
Its better than doing nothing and I think they need to be out in the evenings to catch commuters

