Week 2a results
(To follow)
This week's scores and overall table
(To follow)
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Wakefield (WAK) v Catalans (CAT)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Warrington (WAR)
St Helens (STH) v Leeds (LEE)
Hull KR (HKR) v Salford (SAL)
London (LON) v Castleford (CAS)
Wigan (WIG) v Hull (FC)
Good luck
(To follow)
This week's scores and overall table
(To follow)
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Wakefield (WAK) v Catalans (CAT)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Warrington (WAR)
St Helens (STH) v Leeds (LEE)
Hull KR (HKR) v Salford (SAL)
London (LON) v Castleford (CAS)
Wigan (WIG) v Hull (FC)
Good luck