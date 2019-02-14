WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 3

Posted by FoxyRhino on Thu Feb 14, 2019 11:21 am
Week 2a results
(To follow)

This week's scores and overall table
(To follow)

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Wakefield (WAK) v Catalans (CAT)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Warrington (WAR)
St Helens (STH) v Leeds (LEE)
Hull KR (HKR) v Salford (SAL)
London (LON) v Castleford (CAS)
Wigan (WIG) v Hull (FC)

Good luck

