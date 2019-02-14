Okay folks, so I have just retired from work this week and my former colleagues bought me a number of leaving presents and one of them is a voucher for a family matchday ticket for any home game (except Leeds or Cas), however as we all have season tickets in our family, then it is not much use to us, so, with the clubs permission, I am offering it to the highest bidder and will then donate the proceeds to Club 1873.
So, if anyone wants to start the bidding ??
