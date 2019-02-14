Early door yet but of the clubs with marquee signings apart from the odd player none have set the leaugue alight as yet ,the three that Leeds have signed have been underwhelming to say the least , saints have three and two were nondescript in the game .
Look at Wigan last season with their ill fated wrecking ball ,came in with big wraps and disappeared with a whimper .
More than happy with our player rosta and seems a happy camp and when it finally clicks on the field we have a team capable of winning anyone .
