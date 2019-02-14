WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New warehouse @ newmarket.

New warehouse @ newmarket.
Post Thu Feb 14, 2019 12:46 am
Posted by TrinTrin on Thu Feb 14, 2019 12:46 am
So after all objections, & from the local MP, lodging hers with the explanation that the gross figure has been reached so the council should stop this development, unless if granted use a new section 109 agreement & press for commencement of the community stadium, sufficient profits now realised.
Note : the planning committee meet to grant this permission on the 21st Feb @ 11.30am
Question : are we all, or have we all been bought off to say nothing due cllr Box saying good news on the horizon merely to keep us all quite ? Get this approval & be back to square one, semantics continue ?
Why was it not possible to make an announcement before this hearing & approval ?
We all want it to be a good outcome but transparency is still shrouded in fog with constant wishes of intent but no action. Sorry to break cover from holding back but we have been here before ! ! ?
Announcements with honest intent & fulfilment builds confidence & reputation which leads to continued aspirations of the people of the district.
Finally I do hope we have a start date soon & we are not fobbed off again, from a true Trinity & wakefield city Fan.

