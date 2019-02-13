WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - East stand sold out?

East stand sold out?
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 11:19 pm
Posted by Jukesays on Wed Feb 13, 2019 11:19 pm
Son asked me to Get his girlfriend a ticket for Sunday in East Stand with us.
Don't use e-ticketing but thought I'd have a look to see if there's any near us, am I right in saying it's sold out?
Looks like there's about 150 ish south? 1500 West? 1000 North?

If that's how it works then that puts is 20k plus?
Re: East stand sold out?
Post Wed Feb 13, 2019 11:33 pm
Posted by MattyB on Wed Feb 13, 2019 11:33 pm
Jukesays wrote:
Son asked me to Get his girlfriend a ticket for Sunday in East Stand with us.
Don't use e-ticketing but thought I'd have a look to see if there's any near us, am I right in saying it's sold out?
Looks like there's about 150 ish south? 1500 West? 1000 North?

If that's how it works then that puts is 20k plus?


I noticed this earlier today. There was a communication yesterday that stated the East Stand only had a few tickets left (cant remember if I saw it on facebook or twitter).


EDIT - Just seen the articles below, things looking promising:

https://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby- ... -1-9590106

https://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2019 ... r-sell-out
