During the course of this season, select Championship and League 1 games will be streamed live, for free, through the OurLeague website and mobile app.

The streaming of matches starts this weekend, with Sheffield v Bradford being streamed on Friday night (7:45pm kick off) and Newcastle v Doncaster being streamed on Saturday afternoon (2:30pm kick off).

Hopefully the quality of the stream is good enough to actually watch, and there's no clashes with SL fixtures so it's there if anyone is missing their fix of rugby league this weekend!

https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54338/sheffield-and-bradford-to-kick-off-our-league-championship-coverage

